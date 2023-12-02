Kakinada: Coast Guard rescues 11 fishermen as boat catches fire

Kakinada : A massive fire broke out in a fishing boat off the coast of Kakinada in Bay of Bengal on Friday. It is learnt that the accident occurred when a gas cylinder carried by the fishermen for cooking in the boat exploded. With this, the entire boat was caught fire.

A week ago, 11 fishermen went to fishing in the sea in this boat. The boat was stopped at Machilipatnam in the wake of storm warnings of cyclone. The accident happened when the fishermen were returning to Kakinada in this boat. They said that the fire broke out on Friday morning when they still had five hours to reach Kakinada shore.

It is said that there were two gas cylinders in the boat and both of them exploded one after another.

Immediately after the fire, the fishermen informed the Coast Guard who carried out a rescue operation. Coast Guard personnel managed to rescue the fishermen after about two hours of operation. Sources said property worth Rs 80 lakh was damaged in the incident.