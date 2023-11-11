Live
- Kurnool: Pathology lab inaugurated at Government General Hospital
- PM Narendra Modi to visit Hyderabad today to attend Madigala Vishwarupa Mahasabha
- Tirupati: Global Bio-India road show held at SPMVV
- Gold rate in Visakhapatnam today surges, check the rates on November 11 2023
- Gold rates in Delhi today surges, check the rates on November 11, 2023
- Gold rate in Vijayawada today surges, check the rates on November 11, 2023
- Tirupati: Dr Vengamma takes charge as SDUAHER Vice-Chancellor
- Kadapa: CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy inaugurates police station in RK Valley
- Nellore: Kakani Govardhan Reddy will be put behind bars very soon says Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy
- Vijayawada: Ayurvedic medical camp organised
Just In
Kakinada: Muslims urged to join BJP
BJP Minority Morcha state president Shaik Baji called upon Muslims to join the BJP
KAKINADA : BJP Minority Morcha state president Shaik Baji called upon Muslims to join the BJP. Addressing a press conference at the residence of BJP Kakinada district president Chilukuri Ramakumar on Friday, Baji said that the Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s rule over the past nine years has provided excellent governance beyond caste lines. He said that there is a need for Muslims to join
BJP and strengthen Modi’s leadership and said some political parties who are afraid of BJP are labelling it as a communal party. The BJP workers will go to the homes of the Muslim minorities and explain the achievements of the Modi-led BJP government so that minorities will join the BJP, he said. BJP district president Chilukuru Ram Kumar, party leaders Mutta Naveen and Gatti Satyanarayana were present.