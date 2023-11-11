Kakinada: Muslims urged to join BJP

KAKINADA : BJP Minority Morcha state president Shaik Baji called upon Muslims to join the BJP. Addressing a press conference at the residence of BJP Kakinada district president Chilukuri Ramakumar on Friday, Baji said that the Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s rule over the past nine years has provided excellent governance beyond caste lines. He said that there is a need for Muslims to join

BJP and strengthen Modi’s leadership and said some political parties who are afraid of BJP are labelling it as a communal party. The BJP workers will go to the homes of the Muslim minorities and explain the achievements of the Modi-led BJP government so that minorities will join the BJP, he said. BJP district president Chilukuru Ram Kumar, party leaders Mutta Naveen and Gatti Satyanarayana were present.