Kodi Kathi case postponed to Sept 20

Visakhapatnam: The National Investigation Agency (NIA)-designated court in Visakhapatnam postponed the ‘Kodi Kathi case’ which created a sensation in Telugu states to September 20 and issued order to shift the accused J Srinivasa Rao alias Srinu from Rajahmundry central jail to Visakhapatnam central prison. The case was handed over to the NIA court in Vijayawada and it was later shifted to Visakhapatnam. The first hearing of the case in Visakhapatnam was adjourned.

Janupalli Srinivasa Rao belongs to East Godavari district. The NIA court ordered that the accused be shifted to Visakhapatnam central prison from Rajamahendravaram. Sharing details with the media, Salim, the advocate for Srinu, informed that Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy should either attend the court or send a No Objection Certificate (NOC). In the past four-and-a-half years, the accused filed bail petitions for eight times but the court has rejected it.