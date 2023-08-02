Konaseema tops in extending Jagananna Suraksha services

Amalapuram (Konaseema district): District Collector Himanshu Shukla said that Dr BR Ambedkar Konaseema district stood top in the State in providing services to people under Jagananna Suraksha programme, organised by the State government since June 23.

At a media conference held at the Collectorate here on Tuesday, Himanshu Shukla said that 7,72,844 tokens have been generated through 515 secretariats in the district and 7,65,813 service requests have been resolved. In addition to the 11 civil services provided by the government, nine more services have been added and a total of 20 types of civil services have been provided free of cost. He congratulated the officers and staff, who played a vital role in the Jagananna Suraksha programme. He said that the district got the first position because of the dedication and accountability of the staff. Beneficiaries of the schemes whose funds have not been sanctioned due to technical and other reasons will be given the benefit of welfare schemes this month, he said.

Talking about the flood relief measures, the Collector said that 36 villages in nine mandals have been affected by Godavari flood for the past week. About 5,000 families became homeless due to floods. He said that centralised cooking centres have been set up for the victims and providing food, drinking water and milk to children without any inconvenience. As many as 174 boats have been arranged.

Collector Shukla said that one NDRF and four SDRF teams have been deployed in the district for flood relief operations. He said that the flood has subsided in the upper areas and normal conditions will be restored in Konaseema district in two days. 25 kg rice, 1 kg daal, one litre palm oil, 1 kg onions and 1 kg potatoes are being supplied to the family through the fair price shops in the district.

Women Tahsildars went on tractors and helped the flood victims. He appreciated the efforts of the staff. He said that the district administration has been alerted with full preparedness in advance to face the floods.