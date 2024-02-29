Kurnool: TDP ticket aspirants anxious as party yet to announce candidates

Kurnool : Intense fight for MLA ticket among TDP leaders is leading to tension and anxiWin the party for 30 years was expecting the ticket. But party selected Boggula Dastagiri on the recommendation of a senior leader Edururu Vishnu W Vardhan Reddy.

Upset over this, Prabhakar consumed pesticide in an attempt to commit suicide. However, the family members immediately rushed him to hospital for treatment. He is said to be out of danger. Prabhakar has also alleged that Dastagiri does not have even party membership.

Prabhakar’s followers and well wishers also said that they will support the opposition party candidate if ticket is not given to Prabhakar.

Similar situation is also prevailing at Yemmiganur constituency. The party high command has given the constituency responsibilities to Machani Somnath.

It is being said that Machani Somnath would be the party candidate as Naidu wants to field a person from BC community. Since Somnath was given the constituency responsibilities the supporters of BV Jaya Nageshwar Reddy strongly oppose the party decision. In a recent ‘Jaya Ho BC’ meeting, the followers of Somnath and Jaya Nageshwar Reddy had indulged in physical fight.

Even a flexi war is also taking place between the two leaders. Some followers of BV Jaya Nageshwar Reddy have torn the flexi of Somnath. Reddy's followers are demanding Naidu to consider Jaya Nageshwar Reddy instead of Machani Somnath.

In the meantime a new face has come on to the screen. One KR Mirahari Reddy of Bharatiya Janata Party is also expecting the ticket. Mirahari Reddy has contested in 2019 but lost the election.

Sources said that if TDP allots Yemmiganur seat for one of the alliance partners, then Mirahari would be given the ticket.

The TDP chief is yet to declare candidates for the four constituencies Alur, Adoni, Yemmiganur and Mantralayam.