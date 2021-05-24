Loaded with Covid relief material, INS Jalashwa reaches Vizag

Visakhapatnam: Operation Samudra Setu II - INS Jalashwa arrives at Visakhapatnam with critical COVID relief consignment, including oxygen cylinders and ventilators from Brunei and Singapore.

As a part of ongoing COVID relief operation, Samudra Setu II was launched by the Indian Navy, INS Jalawsha embarked with 18 Cryogenic Oxygen Tanks and other critical COVID Medical Stores including 3650 Oxygen Cylinders and 39 Ventilators from Brunei and Singapore, arrived at Visakhapatnam on Sunday.

The relief materials were facilitated by the Indian missions and the consignment is being handed over to government agencies and NGOs in various states.