Lokesh’s 226-day padayatra concludes on a grand note

Visakhapatnam: The 226-day-long 'Yuva Galam' padayatra undertaken by TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh concluded at Gajuwaka in Visakhapatnam on Monday.

TDP-JSP activists and supporters along with Nara Lokesh unveiled a pylon at Prakash Nagar in Gajuwakato mark the occasion.

Lokesh's padayatra also ended at the same place where TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu's 'Vastunna Meekosam' padayatra had ended.

During the programme, the locality erupted with slogans of 'Jai Lokesh and 'Jai Telugu Desam.’ The padayatra which started from CBC-1 in Gajuwaka constituency went on enthusiastically amid participation of scores of activists.

At every step, people cheered the young leader. Lokesh's mother Nara Bhuvaneswari, aunt Nandamuri Vasundhara Devi and others joined the last leg of the padayatra.

As a mark of celebration, impressive music and dance performances were conducted. Firecrackers were burst and drumbeats echoed all along the yatra.

TDP State president K Atchannaidu, former president Kimidi Kala Venkata Rao, MLA Velagapudi Ramakrishnababu, Gajuwaka in-charge Palla Srinivasa Rao, among others, were present.

During the padayatra, Lokesh made it clear that the TDP would always oppose privatisation of the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant and party leaders would raise their voice in the Parliament against the move to privatise the plant as soon as the TDP returns to power.

He assured the displaced family members that necessary steps would be taken to do justice to them. The displaced families appealed to Lokesh to continue the VSP in the public sector once the TDP is back in power.

Lambasting Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy for remaining silent after the Centre had announced that it would privatise the VSP, Lokesh said Jagan has a fear that the Centre would restart the probe into the cases pending against him if he opposed its move. “The Chief Minister has designed a plan to loot 8,000 acres of the steel plant land by joining hands with some local industrialists, Lokesh alleged.

The TDP national general secretary said, "Once we are back in power, TIDCO houses will be built for the handloom workers in urban areas and common working sheds with all necessary amenities will be set up.” He also assured to provide them 200 units of free power.