Maiden bilateral maritime exercise in Mediterranean comes to a close

Visakhapatnam: Marking a significant milestone in the growing defence cooperation between India and Greece, The maiden edition of the bilateral maritime exercise between the Indian Navy and the Hellenic Navy concluded recently in the Mediterranean Sea.

Carried out in two phases, the event included a harbour phase at Salamis Naval Base, followed by the sea phase. The Indian Navy was represented by guided missile stealth frigate INS Trikand.

During the harbour phase, personnel of both navies engaged in a wide range of activities aimed at fostering mutual understanding and synergy. Key events included cross-deck visits to strengthen operational familiarity, professional interactions between the crew and a pre-sail conference conducted onboard HS Themistokles, Elli class frigate of the Hellenic Navy.

During a cultural exchange onboard, the ship hosted Rudrendra Tandon, Ambassador of India to Greece, Commodore Spyridon Mantis, Commander, Salamis Naval Base and senior officers of the Hellenic Navy and their families and the event showcased India’s rich traditions and strengthened bonds between the two maritime forces. Additionally, the ship’s crew visited the Sacred Rock of Acropolis.

The sea phase witnessed complex maritime manoeuvres and tactical exercises between units of both the navies, which included night VBSS operations, replenishment-at-sea procedures, joint anti-submarine warfare, coordinated gun firing and cross-deck helicopter operations to enhance interoperability.

These exercises not only validated the professional skills of both navies but also underscored their ability to operate jointly in challenging maritime scenarios. The successful conduct of the maiden bilateral exercise reflects the growing convergence of India and Greece on maritime security and cooperative engagement. Both nations share common interests in ensuring safety, stability, and freedom of navigation in the global maritime commons. The collaboration offered a valuable opportunity for sharing best practices, developing interoperability, and enhancing professional rapport between the two navies.

Following the conclusion of the exercise, INS Trikand proceeded for the next phase of her deployment in the Mediterranean Sea.