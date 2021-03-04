Make foolproof arrangements at counting centres: Visakhapatnam Collector Vinay Chand

Visakhapatnam: District Collector V Vinay Chand directed the officials of Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) to make all necessary arrangements at the counting centres.

Paying a visit to the election counting centres at various buildings in Andhra University here on Thursday, the Collector said required polling material should be made available at the counting centres. He said facilities such as drinking water and other amenities should be provided at the centres.

GVMC Commissioner Nagalakshmi Selvarajan, Visakhapatnam Revenue Divisional Officer Penchala Kishore, GVMC Chief Engineer M Venkateswara Rao, Superintendent of Engineer T Venugopala Rao and Transport Department officials accompanied the Collector.

Later, Vinay Chand held a review meeting at the GVMC office and instructed the officials concerned to ensure arrangements for a hassle-free municipal elections scheduled on March 10.