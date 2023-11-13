Live
- Election Face Off Between Congress & BRS
- Tiruchanoor Brahmotsavam: Kalpavriksha Vahanam
- Your coronary calcium scores too can predict risk for heart disease
- Countdown has started for exit of Congress govt in Chhattisgarh: PM Modi
- Emergency declared over possible eruption of Iceland volcano
- Apple to bring generative AI to iPhone 16 with iOS 18; Details
- K'taka BJP president Vijayendra meets former CM Bommai; seeks guidance
- KCR shocked over major fire mishap in Hyderabad
- Congress President Kharge Condemns Modi Government Amidst Tower Climbing Incident
- Children's Day Wishes 2023: Top Greetings, Quotes, Images, and WhatsApp Messages for Sharing on November 14
Just In
Man sets wine shop on fire in Vizag
The owner of the shop said that the property was damaged to the tune of Rs 1.5 lakh
Visakhapatnam: A man under inebriated state set a wine shop on fire. This incident took place at Maduravada in Visakhapatnam on Sunday. According to the details of SI Ramakrishna of Pothinamalayapalem, a man named Madhu went to a wine shop in Maduravada at closing time on Saturday night.
When asked to give a bottle of alcohol, the staff said that the time was over and the shop was closing. Madhu got irritated by this and got into an argument with the shop staff. As the dispute escalated, the shop staff threatened Madhu and sent him away. Then they closed the shop and left. On Sunday evening, Madhu went to the same shop with a petrol can, poured petrol on the shop and set it on fire. As the fire broke out, the crew ran out.
After informing the fire brigade, they came and extinguished the fire. Meanwhile, the furniture in the shop was burnt and the computer and printer were damaged, SI said. The owner of the shop said that the property was damaged to the tune of Rs 1.5 lakh. According to the police, the accused Madhu was taken into custody on the complaint of the staff of the wine shop.