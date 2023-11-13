Man sets wine shop on fire in Vizag

Visakhapatnam: A man under inebriated state set a wine shop on fire. This incident took place at Maduravada in Visakhapatnam on Sunday. According to the details of SI Ramakrishna of Pothinamalayapalem, a man named Madhu went to a wine shop in Maduravada at closing time on Saturday night.



When asked to give a bottle of alcohol, the staff said that the time was over and the shop was closing. Madhu got irritated by this and got into an argument with the shop staff. As the dispute escalated, the shop staff threatened Madhu and sent him away. Then they closed the shop and left. On Sunday evening, Madhu went to the same shop with a petrol can, poured petrol on the shop and set it on fire. As the fire broke out, the crew ran out.

After informing the fire brigade, they came and extinguished the fire. Meanwhile, the furniture in the shop was burnt and the computer and printer were damaged, SI said. The owner of the shop said that the property was damaged to the tune of Rs 1.5 lakh. According to the police, the accused Madhu was taken into custody on the complaint of the staff of the wine shop.