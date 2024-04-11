Mangalagiri: Bhuvaneswari’s Nijam Gelavali last phase begins today

Mangalagiri : The Nijam Gelavali (truth should prevail) programme of Nara Bhuvaneswari, wife of TDP supremo Chandrababu Naidu, has reached the last phase and she will resume her three-day tour beginning Thursday.

The three-day Nijam Gelavali will be in the combined Krishna and Guntur districts to console the family members of those who had committed suicide unable to digest the recent illegal arrest of Chandrababu Naidu.

The programme that began on October 25 last year will come to an end on April 13 at Tiruvur, party leaders said here on Wednesday.

Bhuvaneswari will conclude the Nijam Gelavali after consoling the affected family members and extend some financial assistance to them. Till now, she visited 194 such families spread over 25 Lok Sabha constituencies covering 92 Assembly constituencies in various parts of the State and now visiting nine such families in the combined Krishna and Guntur districts.

The TDP sources stated that Bhuvaneswari has toured 8,478 km to console these families and extend necessary financial assistance. During her visit she held meetings with women representatives and farmers in different parts of the State besides meeting students of various educational institutions to have the first hand information on the problems that they are facing.

Bhuvaneswari has been amidst the people five days a week all these days and launched the Kalalaku Rekkalu programme on the International Women's Day. The primary objective of this programme is that after the TDP allied NDA comes to power in the State interest-free loans will be sanctioned to the students to pursue professional courses and Bhuvaneswari moved forward despite criticism from the rival parties after announcing the programme.