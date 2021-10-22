Many smart facilities getting ready in Vizag

Visakhapatnam: A host of development projects is gearing up to open doors for the denizens in Visakhapatnam.

Earlier, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy laid the foundation stone for the development works carried out by GVMC at a cost of about Rs.300 crore. Some of them are going to be made available to the public.

Among other projects, NAD flyover, VMRDA's smart city park, a multi-level car parking (MLCP) at Jagadamba junction are readied for the launch.

Initiated on November 17, 2017 at a cost of Rs.150 crore, the construction of the double rotary flyover at NAD is all set to be opened soon.

The four legs of the flyover will connect the commuters towards Marripalem, Gopalapatnam, Gajuwaka and Muralinagar.

As Visakhapatnam is all set to become the executive capital of the state, the flyover plays a crucial role in streamlining the traffic bottlenecks to a large extent.

However, the construction of a rail over bridge (RoB) taken at a cost of Rs.16 crore along the way to the airport is pending. Once the RoB gets grounded, the flyover project will be completed.

As a part of the smart city projects, VMRDA's smart city park, developed at a cost of Rs.30 crore, will open its door for the denizens. The facility has been developed into four zones and is equipped with an adventure cycle track, pathways, seating arrangements and stretches of greenery around the skating rink.

A multi-purpose lawn, a revamped old stupa, yogic walking path, facilities to organise picnics, a boating facility, sports area, two badminton courts along with a basketball and tennis courts form a part of the campus. In addition, an open gym is also set up at the premises. The park has a solar-powered tree and a bench which will serve as mobile charging points.

Also, a multi-level car parking (MLCP) at Jagadamba junction is going to be made available to the public. Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) laid the foundation for the MLCP in 2019 with a 100-car capacity. The five-floored (G+4) project is coming up in an area of 367.8 sqmt at a cost of Rs.10 crore approximately.