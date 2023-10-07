Live
Maritime Heritage Complex to come up with a host of facilities
Visakhapatnam Port is all set to develop a Maritime Heritage Complex (MHC) in its premises by taking suggestions and ideas of stakeholders into consideration.
Announcing this during the '90th Formation Day' celebrations of the Visakhapatnam Port organised in Visakhapatnam on Saturday, VPA Chairperson M Angamuthu stated that the MHC would come up with digital library, cafeteria to provide a conducive ambience to carry out research based activities. Public can gain access to the facility.
The MHC will house 90 years of heritage products, photos and antique items narrating the port's journey for the period travelled. This apart, the MHC will have a port waterfront area and walkway from the newly-developed Vizag International Cruise Terminal to the temple on the Ross hill so that the public can view ship movement and experience the workings of the port.
Sharing details of the port's capacity, the Chairperson informed that the VPA is having 135 MTPA capacity and is now concentrating on good evacuation and mechanisation systems. Soon, the port will partner with the Skill Development Council to upgrade the expertise of the employees. The VPA has drafted 'Maritime India Vision 2030' and 'Vision 2047' which will be deliberated with stakeholders to incorporate their suggestions as well, the Chairperson informed.
Speakers at the event recalled their experiences and memories associated with the port. They lauded the efforts taken by the Chairperson for the forthcoming projects.
HoDs from various departments of the VPA along with senior officials, trade union representatives and retired officers participated in the celebrations.
