Mayor launches development works at Pendurthi

Visakhapatnam: Mayor Peela Srinivasa Rao underlined that providing basic infrastructure to people and improving civic amenities are given top priority. On Friday, he laid foundation for various development works taken up with Rs 3.46 crore at Pendurthi.

Speaking on the occasion, the Mayor mentioned that development works are being undertaken in a consistent manner to improve civic amenities across the city. The works cover areas including Nalla Quarry Mahalakshmi Nagar, BC Colony, Hanuman Temple area, Surya Nagar, and surrounding localities, he informed.

Srinivasa Rao informed that construction of CC roads, CC drains, a culvert, installation of RTC seating benches, gym equipment, and other civic facilities are aimed at improving the quality of life of residents of 98th ward.

Further, he reiterated that providing basic infrastructure to urban residents is the primary duty of the municipal corporation. He said that under the leadership of Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu, the coalition government is implementing several development and welfare programmes following a people-centric approach.

Zonal Commissioner H Sankara Rao, GVMC deputy executive engineer, assistant engineers, APD, other GVMC officials and staff were present.