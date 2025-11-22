Meet explores ways to strengthen water supply system

Visakhapatnam: The ministry of housing and urban affairs (MoHUA), Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC), in partnership with the Administrative Staff College of India (ASCI), organised a workshop on the implementation of ‘drink from tap (DFT) project’ in Visakhapatnam.

The event, aimed at strengthening the capacities and implement 24X7 safe drinking water supply systems under AMRUT 2.0 scheme, witnessed participation of representatives and officials from 25 states.

The dignitaries and delegates, who took part in the workshop, heaped praise over the maintenance of cleanliness and beauty in Visakhapatnam. Special activities initiated by GVMC Commissioner Ketan Garg garnered appreciation from the delegates.

Rama Kant, deputy adviser (PHE), CPHEEO, MoHUA, highlighted the agenda of the workshop, while B Janardhan Reddy, adjunct professor and centre director, ASCI, underlined the need for a systemic shift from intermittent to continuous urban water supply.

Providing guidance for urban local bodies, the advisory on pre-monsoon preparedness and mitigation of urban flooding was launched on the occasion.

MoHUA deputy secretary Grace Lalrindiki Pachuau spoke about the nationwide progress of the DFT initiative. Appreciating the GVMC for transforming Visakhapatnam’s water supply system, urban development, and beautification, she stated that the workshop was organised in Visakhapatnam because GVMC’s water supply management system stood out at the national level. Through a PPT presentation, she explained various aspects of the ‘drink from tap’ initiative such as 24/7 water supply, potable water system, efficient infrastructure, consumer benefits and sustainability.

The workshop is expected to support cities across Andhra Pradesh in planning and implementing drink from tap projects and in advancing towards reliable, continuous, and safe drinking water supply for all urban households.

T K Sreedevi, secretary to government, municipal administration department and commissioner and director of municipal administration (FAC), Telangana, delivered a special address on the importance of the drink from tap initiative, its objectives and the need to strengthen urban water supply systems across the states.

During the technical session, GVMC commissioner Ketan Garg presented Visakhapatnam’s experience and progress in achieving continuous drinking water supply and reduction of non-revenue water (NRW). He stated that the GVMC is gearing up with special plans to ensure 24/7 water supply in all the zones, and that Visakhapatnam has abundant water availability through 11 different sources. The GVMC supplies 400 MLD of water to 28 lakh people. Through the PPT, the commissioner explained various systems being implemented by the GVMC water supply department and daily in-house water testing conducted through 575 ward secretaries.

The GVMC organised a field visit for the participants. As part of it, the participants visited SCADA System Facility at Madhavadhara, water treatment plant at Gajuwaka, among others.