Merit scholarships awarded to students

Visakhapatnam: Eight meritorious students of Satya Institute of Technology and Management (SITAM) have been awarded with scholarships in recognition of their academic excellence.

The American Progressive Telugu Association (APTA) offers scholarships every year to academically bright and economically disadvantaged students, providing financial assistance of Rs.18,000 to each selected student.

Director of the institution Dr Majji Sashibhushana Rao presented the scholarship cheques to the students.

Recognising the outstanding performance of students in engineering education, APTA selected them for the scholarships.

Principal of the institution DV Ramamurthy congratulated the students and appreciated their academic achievements.

Expressing delight over students’ academic excellence, Sashibhushana Rao noted that these scholarships not only encourage students but also provide financial relief to their parents. Heads of various departments, faculty members, and students were present at the event.