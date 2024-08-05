Live
Just In
Minister Anitha assures full support to handloom weavers
Takes part in ‘Handloom saree walk’ at R K Beach in Vizag
Visakhapatnam:In a country like India that epitomises diverse traditions and culture, saree symbolises Indian heritage for eons, highlighted Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha.
Taking part in the ‘Handloom saree walk’ organised at RK Beach here on Sunday, the Home Minister mentioned that a saree exudes elegance and beauty and exhorted future generations to continue the tradition.
Hosted by The Spirit of Vizag Society in the city as a part of the ‘National Handloom Day’ celebrations, the saree walk saw an army of women taking part with elan in the initiative meant to promote handloom sarees and extend support to weavers.
Recalling challenges faced by the handloom weavers, the Home Minister called for concerted support from stakeholders to extend a helping hand to the weavers who strive hard for close to two to three weeks to pour life into a saree.
Speaking on the occasion, Anitha mentioned that all possible support would be given to the handloom weavers and efforts would be made to solve their problems.