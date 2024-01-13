Minor fire breaks out at VSP

Live
Highlights
A minor fire broke out near Blast Furnace-3 at Visakhapatnam Steel Plant on Saturday.
Visakhapatnam: A minor fire broke out near Blast Furnace-3 at Visakhapatnam Steel Plant on Saturday.
The incident occured near a slag pit wherein a few cables adjacent to it went up in flames due to the slag splash from the pit.
Fire extinguishers rushed to the spot and brought the situation under control.
Luckily, there was no casualty and no loss of material or damage caused.
The CISF fire wing team reached the site and helped in dousing off the fire. According to an official statement from the RINL, there was no loss to the plant or machinery or production.
It may be recalled that the RINL has recently recommended the operation of BF-3 in Visakhapatnam with an aim to increase the company's hot metal production.
