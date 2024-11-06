MLA Gana Babu lauds AP’s new sports policy

Visakhapatnam: Andhra Pradesh’s new sports policy is a thoughtful one that nurtures the talented persons in a big way, said Visakhapatnam West constituency MLA and AP Volleyball Association state president P G V R Naidu (Gana Babu).

He said that Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu once again reaffirmed his vision to boost the sports ecosystem and strengthen it as an economic generation activity.

From being a neglected subject of the lawmakers to bringing laurels to the region, the CM has brought the national games and international events such as Military World Games to undivided AP, the MLA recalled.

Looking forward to bringing more global events and improving the sports infrastructure and encouraging sports persons in Andhra Pradesh, it is a welcome move that the NDA government announced incentives and increased reservation under sports quota, mentioned the AP Volleyball Association president.