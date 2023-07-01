Monsoon, poor water levels in TB dam worry HLC farmers

Anantapur-Puttaparthi: With the monsoon playing truant this kharif season, the farmers only hope is the release of Tungabhadra dam waters into the HLC canal. But their hopes are dashed as the water level touched the rock bottom in Tungabhadra dam also.

Even four weeks after the advent of kharif season, there is no signs of active monsoon except drizzling twice during the past ten days.

Last year in 2022 in June, there was an inflow of nearly 45 TMC of water but this kharif season the inflow is less than 4 TMC. This indicates the precarious position in the Tungabhadra dam. Normally, the Tungabhadra Board authorities planned for water release by July 6 but due to low water levels and monsoon playing hide and seek, the authorities expressed their helplessness this time. Unless the monsoon gets active in the next 10 days, there is no other way to improve things.

Unless there is minimum availability of 29 TMC in the TB dam, water cannot be released to the HLC canal which also caters to Kurnool and Kadapa districts. Presently the dam has a mere 462 cusecs of water when compared to 2,263 cusecs in June 2022. This means the dam has only 15 percent of the inflows it contained last year.

Last year experienced heavy rains leading to lifting of crest gates for more than three months and releasing of 513 TMC of water to lower areas including Srisailam. About 29 TMC was released into HLC canal.

Farmers are greatly agitated at the present state government when monsoon and Tungabhadra dam failed.

About 1.45 lakh acres of farmlands in united Anantapur district and 14,000 acres in Kurnool and 1.26 lakh acres in Kadapa are dependent on HLC water. Last year the region got its full share of 32 TMC but this year monsoon is unpredictable.

HLC SE Rajasekhar told The Hans India that he is confident of monsoon getting active in July. Based on the monsoon behaviour, farmers should decide on the crops and sowing. Expecting a robust monsoon, many farmers here readied themselves for paddy sowing. Farmers are anxiously waiting and watching and hoping for rains

in July.