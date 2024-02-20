Multi-purpose community halls built at Anakapalli

Anakapalli: With an aim to uplift and extend support to the underprivileged rural communities Aurobindo Pharma Foundation, a philanthropic arm of Aurobindo Pharma Limited and Eugia Pharma Specialties Pvt Ltd constructed multi-purpose community halls in Anakapalli district here on Monday.

The foundation has constructed the halls at Kasimkota, Ugginapalem and Venkupalem villages.

As part of their corporate social responsibility activities, the foundation invested Rs 1.15 crore for the facility.

Inaugurating the community halls, IT and industries minister Gudivada Amarnath said industries should come forward to extend support and contribute to the society.

Aurobindo Pharma vice-chairman K Nityananda Reddy, director P. Sarath Chandra Reddy, senior vice-president ISR Rao, among others, were present.