Multi-purpose community halls built at Anakapalli

Industries minister Gudivada Amarnath participating in the inauguration of a multi-purpose community hall in Anakapalli district on Monday
Industries minister Gudivada Amarnath participating in the inauguration of a multi-purpose community hall in Anakapalli district on Monday

Highlights

IT and industries minister Gudivada Amarnath inaugurates the community halls constructed by Aurobindo Pharma Foundation as part of CSR activity

Anakapalli: With an aim to uplift and extend support to the underprivileged rural communities Aurobindo Pharma Foundation, a philanthropic arm of Aurobindo Pharma Limited and Eugia Pharma Specialties Pvt Ltd constructed multi-purpose community halls in Anakapalli district here on Monday.

The foundation has constructed the halls at Kasimkota, Ugginapalem and Venkupalem villages.

As part of their corporate social responsibility activities, the foundation invested Rs 1.15 crore for the facility.

Inaugurating the community halls, IT and industries minister Gudivada Amarnath said industries should come forward to extend support and contribute to the society.

Aurobindo Pharma vice-chairman K Nityananda Reddy, director P. Sarath Chandra Reddy, senior vice-president ISR Rao, among others, were present.

