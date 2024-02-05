Naidu encourages people to become star campaigners of 2024 polls

Visakhapatnam: TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu said the upcoming elections are for the future of Andhra Pradesh. He expressed confidence that the TDP-JSP government would come to power in another 64 days.

Addressing a huge gathering at the public meeting 'Ra.. Kadali Ra' organised in Madugula mandal of Anakapalli district here on Monday, Naidu said Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy was pressing the button on one side and increasing tax burden of the people of Andhra Pradesh on the other. He called for people to come together and wage a united fight to end the anarchic rule and encouraged them to become the star campaigners for the polls.

"In the ensuing polls, the people of Andhra Pradesh should win. The state sees no future unless the ‘psycho's rule’ is ended. I have never seen such a Chief Minister in my life," Naidu lamented.

Electricity charges have been increased and a burden of Rs.64,000 crore has been imposed on the people as an impact.

Expressing worry over how the state has fallen into wrong hands, Naidu wondered why the Chief Minister could not press the button to release a job calendar or implement liquor prohibition as promised or for the Contributory Pension Scheme abolition or to put an end to farmers miseries and their suicides?

Urging people to think wisely while exercising their franchise, Naidu stressed that it was their responsibility to help Andhra Pradesh bring back to normalcy by electing the right leader to govern.