‘Naidu is a brand ambassador for development, Jagan for anarchy’

Visakhapatnam: AnakapalliMP C M Ramesh dared former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy that the alliance would field B.Tech Ravi’s wife as Pulivendula ZPTC candidate in the by-election and let him know his status.

Speaking to the media on Friday along with MLAs Ganta Srinivasa Rao and Panchakarla Ramesh Babu, the Anakapalli MP criticised Jagan, who is serving as an MLA from Pulivendula and earlier as an MP and Chief Minister, did not develop anything in his constituency.

The MP mentioned that state police are busy investigating the corruption and anarchic rule that took place during Jagan’s tenure, central investigation agencies like CBI and ED will step in and collect the corrupt money back from Jagan.

Further, the Anakapalli MP stated that he wrote several letters to Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu to investigate the corruption practices that took place in sand, liquor, lands, medical, education and other sectors during the YSRCP’s regime.

He pointed out that it was strange to note that Jagan Mohan Reddy, who did not spare any alliance leaders harassing, is talking about factionalism and revenge politics while in the Opposition.

C M Ramesh recalled that after the NDA government came to power, he spoke to Naidu about the YSRCP’s atrocities against the party leaders and supporters in the past five years. Responding to it, “We should take advantage of the opportunity given to us by the people to develop the state. Jagan too should change his mindset,” the MP suggested.

Speaking about the Centre’s support, Ramesh said that the state has special priority in the Central government’s schemes. While Chandrababu Naidu is a brand ambassador for development, CM Ramesh described Jagan Mohan Reddy as a brand ambassador for anarchic rule.

If the leaders of the coalition party speak wrong, the Chief Minister, Deputy Chief Minister K Pawan Kalyan and Home Minister Amit Shah will reprimand them. However, Jagan Mohan Reddy is supporting former MLA Prasanna Kumar Reddy for making derogatory comments against women and it shows the nature of YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, he pointed out.

Speaking on the occasion, Bheemili MLA Ganta Srinivasa Rao said that if the government wants, officials could also house arrest YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. But the NDA government respects democracy and hence it is not resorting to such measures, he added.

Srinivasa Rao said that all indications are pointing towards YS Jagan and that he will definitely be found guilty in the liquor scam. He opined that Jagan Mohan Reddy is in frustration and hence talking like a ‘mad’ as he realised that he will never come to power again. Pendurthi MLA Panchakarla Ramesh Babu mentioned that if Chandrababu Naidu encouraged faction politics, then Jagan would not have been able to make tours. He criticised that the true faction leader’s mind has been exposed through provocative comments made by Jagan threatening that he would send his people to the houses of ministers and MLAs to murderl them.