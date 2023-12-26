  • Menu
NCC Cadets experience life on board a ship

NCC cadets onboard INS Gharial during their sea attachment programme
As part of a two-week long sea attachment programme onboard INS Gharial, 59 NCC Cadets from five NCC directorates across India experienced into intricacies of life at sea.

Their training encompassed sailing, hands-on experience in fire-fighting and damage control, small arms training and many more activities related to sailing. In addition, the cadets visited Naval Dockyard and ships during their stay in Visakhapatnam, gaining valuable insights into naval operations during the camp. The unique programme provided them an overview of the dynamic and multifaceted world of naval activities.

