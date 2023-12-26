Live
- Meat for Kids?
- Vangaveeti Radha not seen on Ranga’s birth anniv ceremony
- National Thank You Note Day
- Flexi against YSRCP leaders creates tension in Nallapadu village
- Lack of sleep makes less happy, more anxious
- Promoting leadership through environmental stewardship
- Importance of delivering sustainable business practices to MBA students
- Boxing Day 2023: Why do we celebrate it? History, significance and celebration
- Hockey India announces 34-member core probable group for National Women's Coaching Camp
- Foxconn delegation meets CM A Revanth Reddy
Just In
NCC Cadets experience life on board a ship
Highlights
As part of a two-week long sea attachment programme onboard INS Gharial, 59 NCC Cadets from five NCC directorates across India experienced into intricacies of life at sea.
Visakhapatnam: As part of a two-week long sea attachment programme onboard INS Gharial, 59 NCC Cadets from five NCC directorates across India experienced into intricacies of life at sea.
Their training encompassed sailing, hands-on experience in fire-fighting and damage control, small arms training and many more activities related to sailing. In addition, the cadets visited Naval Dockyard and ships during their stay in Visakhapatnam, gaining valuable insights into naval operations during the camp. The unique programme provided them an overview of the dynamic and multifaceted world of naval activities.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS