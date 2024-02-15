Nellore: Adala Prabhakara Reddy denies changing party

Nellore : YSRCP Nellore MP and Nellore Rural Assembly constituency in-charge Adala Prabhakara Reddy said there is no question of him changing the party in any circumstances.

In the wake of reports that he is leaving YSRCP, Prabhakara Reddy addressed media persons at his camp office here on Wednesday. The MP said that since last one year there have been false propaganda going on against him that he is going to desert YSRCP. He asserted that he will remains in the party ever.

When asked would be contest from Nellore Lok Sabha seat again if rumours of Rajya Sabha member Vemireddy Prabhakara Reddy quitting YSRCP found to be true, Prabhakara Reddy replied that the decision will be taken by party high command.

He said that he was going to meet Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy in two days and then only the situation will be clear as to from where he is going to contest. However, the Nellore MP clarified that he met Rajya Sabha member Vemireddy Prabhakara Reddy and

Ongole MP Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy only for convincing them to continue in the party. He hoped that the duo would change their opinion and continue in YSRCP.

When asked whether Anam Vijayakumar Reddy would contest election from Nellore Rural Assembly seat, he replied that the Chief Minister might have asked Vijayakumar Reddy to extend support to the party nominees in Nellore City and Nellore Rural Assembly seats.