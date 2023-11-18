  • Menu
Nellore: Daggubati Purandeswari inspects development works at Nellore railway station
BJP State president D Purandeswari inspecting the ongoing works at Nellore railway station on Friday 

Nellore : BJP State president Daggubati Purandeswari inspected the ongoing developmental works at Nellore railway station on Friday.

Informing that the Central government has sanctioned Rs 102 crore for the modernisation of railway station, she said that several developmental projects like irrigation projects, roads etc are being taken up with the Central funds. But unfortunately, bad propaganda about BJP is going on in the State, she deplored.

The BJP leader said that she came to inspect the ongoing works at Nellore railway station to prove such allegations as false. She asserted that the BJP-led Central government is giving top priority for all-round development of Andhra Pradesh.

