No dearth of talent in cricket, says Union minister Ram Mohan

Visakhapatnam: Civilaviation minister K Ram Mohan Naidu said that there is no dearth of talent in cricket in the country but there is a need to provide opportunities to the talented persons and APL Season 4 has become a platform for such players.

Speaking after the inaugural of the Andhra Premier League (APL) Season-4 which is being organised under the aegis of the Andhra Cricket Association at the ACA-VDCA International Cricket Stadium on Friday, the Union minister opined that success and failures are not important for the players and expressed hope that the cricket talent in Andhra Pradesh should win.

He stated that a number of changes have been brought in APL compared to the previous seasons. With an idea to provide cricket to the players and spectators, the new season has been relaunched.

Speaking on the occasion, ACA president Kesineni Shivanath said that the APL Season-4 is being organised on a grand scale with an aim of encouraging players from rural areas. As part of the inaugural, the season 4 trophy was unveiled by Union Minister Ram Mohan Naidu, APL Season brand ambassador Daggubati Venkatesh and the team captains of the seven teams competing in the season.

Tollywood actress Pragya Jaiswal’s dance performance and music director Charan Pakala’s musical performance, who composed the APL Season 4 anthem song, entertained the audience.

Laser and drone shows stood out as a special attraction at the ceremony.

TDP state president Palla Srinivasa Rao, Visakhapatnam MP M Sribharat, Vizianagaram MP Kalisetty Appala Naidu, Rajya Sabha MP Sana Satish, Andhra Cricket Association secretary, APL Governing Council Chairman Sujay Krishna Ranga Rao, among others, were present.