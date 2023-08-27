One dies and two injured as car hits divider at Bhimili road in Visakhapatnam

In a tragic incident that occurred on Bhimili beach road in Visakhapatnam one student died while two other students were seriously injured due to the reckless driving and overspeeding.



According to the Bhimili police, Pendyala Prakhyat (20) from Lawsons Bay Colony, Kolla Akhilesh from Sitammadhara, and R Sailakshmi from Endada were friends. Prakhyat and Akhilesh were in their third year of studying Computer Science (CSC) at GITAM College in Rushikonda, while Sailakshmi was pursuing a BBA degree.

On Saturday morning, the three of them met in college and went to have tiffin in Bhimili, traveling in the same car. Unfortunately, while returning, the car lost control near INS Kalinga, hit the divider, and collided with a tree. Prakhyat sustained serious injuries and was immediately rushed to Hospital, where the doctors confirmed his unfortunate demise.

Akhilesh and Sailakshmi, who were seated in the back of the car, survived with injuries. They received medical treatment and were subsequently discharged. The police have confirmed that the accident occurred due to Prakhyat's high-speed driving, as he was unable to control the vehicle, resulting in the collision with the divider.

Prakhyat's father, Arvind, is a businessman in the city, and based on his complaint, the police have registered a case. A post-mortem examination was conducted on Prakhyat's body at Bhimili Government Hospital, and SI Bharat Kumar is currently investigating the case.