Over 20 boats went up in flames at Fishing Harbour
Highlights
Visakhapatnam: Over 20 fishing boats went up in flames as a major fire broke out at the Fishing Harbour in Visakhapatnam.
The incident that happened on Sunday night is estimated to cause a loss of Rs.30 crore.
Fishermen suspect it to be the deliberate work of some miscreants.
In the meantime, firefighters reached the spot and took up dousing exercise.
A tense situation prevailed in the area as people panicked as few boats exploded.
The police cautioned locals as some of the cylinders present in the boats led to blasts.
According to the police, no casualty is recorded and no one is injured either. However, they said, the cause of the incident is yet to be ascertained. A case has been registered and investigation is underway.
