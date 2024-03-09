Paderu: Tribal women protest, carry a doli for roads

Paderu : Road construction works which started in the year 2020 stopped at the gravel filling stage. Due to this, tribals of Jagadalamamidi, Tengilla Banda, and Seemarayi villages in Kiverla Panchayat of Anantagiri mandal in Alluri Sitarama Raju district are suffering a lot.

About 60 families of Adivasi tribes live in these three hilltop villages. Pinakota PHC is 20-km away from these villages. In the villages under Kivarla Panchayat, the only way to take sick and pregnant women to the hospital is to carry them in a doli.

Tribals said that despite spending Rs 5 crore in the last four years, the road works have not been completed. They said that when pregnant women fall ill during childbirth, they die because they cannot reach the hospital on time, and in some cases the babies die.

On the occasion of International Women’s Day, tribal women led by Keranga Chinnalamma and Sedari Chilukamma organised an innovative protest by carrying doli on Friday and demand to show compassion to tribal women and save their lives by providing road facilities. The doli yatra went from Seemarayi to Jagadalamamidi.