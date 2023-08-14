Pawan making baseless allegations during Varahi Yatra: Amarnath

Visakhapatnam: IT Minister Gudivada Amarnath made it clear that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy does not require any clearance to administer from any city he wants to and wherever he resides, he will administer from there.



Speaking to the media here on Sunday, the Minister mentioned that the buildings constructed at Rushikonda hills will either be used for CMO or any government department. “It is very surprising to note that Pawan Kalyan is questioning government buildings constructed on government properties with all necessary permissions. It is a known practice that wherever there is a demand for land, resources like hills are used for buildings. Why is Pawan silent on the encroachments made by GITAM?” the Minister wondered.

At a time when Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is striving to provide houses to 1.5 lakh poor families in the State, TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu is filing cases in the court against it, Amarnath pointed out, adding why Pawan Kalyan is not questioning Naidu.

Further, he stated that there were many buildings constructed at the hills, including Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple, IT offices and Rama Naidu studios, etc,. “Why is Pawan so much worried about the construction at Rushikonda now?” Amarnath asked.

As a part of his Varahi Yatra, Pawan Kalyan is making baseless statements against the State government and he should gain knowledge before passing such remarks.

Speaking about Vissannapeta’s alleged land grabbing, Amarnath stated that if JSP chief proves that the land was grabbed by him, the Minister said he would give it away to the Jana Sena Party.