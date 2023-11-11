Pedakurapadu: CM Jagan committed to uplift of weaker sections says Vidadala Rajini

Pedakurapadu (Palnadu dist) : Health Minister Vidadala Rajini emphasised that social empowerment hinges on the growth of weaker sections within a society, attributing such progress under Chief Minister Jagan’s administration. She was addressing the YSRCP’s Samajika Sadhikara Bus Yatra held in Peddakurapadu constituency in Palnadu district on the 13th day on Friday.

The Yatra was marked with huge public response, particularly from the weaker sections reflecting a vibrant picture of social justice and empowerment rendered by the YSRCP government in the State.

The Minister highlighted initiatives such as Amma Vodi, Nadu-Nedu, Gorumudda, English medium, BYJUs tabs and IFP panels aimed at fostering educational development with the belief that education can significantly impact the lives of the underprivileged.

She explained Chief Minister Jagan’s initiatives in the health sector including the introduction of Family Doctor concept, Jagananna Aarogya Suraksha, Aarogyasri and Asara schemes which collectively aim to provide health assurance for everyone.

Highlighting the significant development works executed in the Pedakurapadu constituency, MLA Namburu Sankara Rao said the YSRCP government in the last 4-and-a-half years has resolved long-pending issues including the Amaravati-Bellamkonda road which was developed at a cost of Rs 149 crore easing traffic congestion on the stretch.

Subsequently, the MLA pledged to expedite the process of elevating the Amaravati region into a municipality. He pointed out that Chief Minister Jagan has promptly allocated Rs 60 crore for the construction of a bridge linking Krosur to Jaggayapeta which is considered very crucial in the region.

MLA Kolusu Parthasaradhi commended the YSRCP government for allocating nearly Rs 5 lakh crore towards the upliftment of the downtrodden in the society. He criticised the previous TDP government for its failure to allocate at least 10% in the State budget to the development of backward communities, thereby totally neglecting them.

Extolling CM Jagan’s visionary commitment for the uplift of underprivileged children through English-medium education, State electronic media advisor Ali praised the comprehensive development of all sectors in the State under CM Jagan’s leadership.

MPs Lavu Sri Krishna Devarayulu, Nandigama Suresh, Mopidevi Venkataramana, MLA Sk Mohammad Mustafa and party district president Pinneli Rama Krishna Reddy along with other senior leaders participated in the day’s events.