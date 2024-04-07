Pedakurapadu: Press for double-engine government of NDA says Chandrababu Naidu

Pedakurapadu : The forth coming elections are going to be a decisive one as it is going to be a fight between the forces that had destroyed the state in all respects and the double-engine government of NDA.

Hence, it is time for the people to ponder over every minute issue that has taken place in the last five years and press on two buttons in favour of the NDA alliance partners. One button for Assembly and the other for Lok Sabha, said TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu at a mammoth roadshow on Saturday.

Naidu said if they commit the mistake of electing YSRCP, the state would go back by another 30 years but if they elect the NDA alliance candidates, Peddakurapadu and many other places in the state will see a major IT park where some of the major global companies of the world would come as it happened in Hyderabad Hi-Tech city.

For the first time, Naidu took on the Congress party and the YSRCP and also referred to a statement made by YS Vijayalakshmi who had said that she had given Andhra to her son and Telangana to her daughter and said that an attempt to split anti-incumbency votes was being made by her. He said people should be cautious about such attempts and ensure the victory of the TDP-BJP and Jana Sena alliance.

Mentioning about the way a Muslim woman was humiliated on Friday when she was returning from Ramzan prayers by “YSRCP goons,” at Nandikotkur, he said the person who indulged in this “heinous” act was an associate of SAP chairman Byreddy Siddarth Reddy and is protected by YS Jagan Mohan Reddy who talks of Kaliyugam without knowing what it means.



This act shows the inhuman face of the YSRCP. Siddharth Reddy removed her burkha to take a closer look at her face which is an insult to a Muslim woman. This highly condemnable act, Naidu said, had pained him immensely. He said this was another example of how YSRCP led by Jagan Mohan Reddy was intruding on the privacy of individuals. When questioned by her husband and son, they were beaten with chappals, he said.

In the last five years anyone who questioned the government was either put behind bars or was killed. There is no protection for the people. He asked if the people of Pedakurupadu would tolerate if any such incident happens to their mother, sister or wife. He said his first act after coming to power within 100 days would be to make the state ganja and drugs free and take action against all anti social elements.

