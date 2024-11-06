Pending compassionate appointment cases Adalat on Nov 22

Visakhapatnam: Waltair Division of East Coast Railway is going to hold Adalat for pending compassionate appointment cases in the office of senior divisional personnel officer’s office, DRM office, Dondaparthi, Visakhapatnam on November 22 from 4 pm to 6 pm.

The officials requested that the bereaved families of the Waltair Division jurisdiction having grievances about their pending compassionate appointment cases alone can submit their applications in the specific format, indicating on the top of the envelope as ‘Compassionate Adalat-2024/E.Co.Rly./Waltair’.

The letter has to be addressed to the Divisional Railway Manager (P), 1st Floor, DRM’s Office Complex, Dondaparthi, Visakhapatnam by latest on or before November 18 along with relevant documents. The application format should include educational qualification, details of the ex-employee and grievance details.

While sending the letter, applicants should enclose copies of the documents such as death/medical/unfit/decategorisation certificate, FIR in case of missing cases, legal heir certificate, family composition in detail, application seeking employment assistance, certificates regarding qualification and date of birth of the candidate, valid deed of adoption in case of adoption, no objection from elders if application is submitted in favour of the younger, among others, and bring originals while attending the Adalat.

Also, applicants are requested to note that matters related to pending compassionate appointment cases at the divisional-level alone will be dealt with during the Adalat. However, the cases already decided earlier both at headquarters and divisional level will not be entertained.