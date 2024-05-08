People will teach a befitting lesson to alliance, says Education Minister

Visakhapatnam: Education Minister Botcha Satyanarayana said that the intention of TDP national president N Chandrababu Naidu is evil and lacks humanity.

Speaking to media in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday, he said that as many as 40 beneficiaries have lost their lives as the alliance candidates obstructed distribution of pension through volunteers.

He said that there are about 79 lakh beneficiaries in the YSR Asara scheme and about Rs 1,839 crore is yet to be paid as part of the last instalment of the scheme.

The TDP and their alliance complained that the government should not release any money to the beneficiaries and the EC ordered to stop it, the Education Minister said, adding that the Vidya Deevena scheme was also stopped in a similar manner.

The minister said that even though permission was sought from the Election Commission last month, they did not agree to implement it. “What is the connection between the smooth implementation of welfare schemes and elections? How can polls hinder day to day activities of the poor?” he wondered.

He further lamented that the input subsidy given during cyclones and drought conditions was also stopped. The minister informed that due to the recent cyclone and drought, 13.60 lakh people have to be given Rs 1,294 crore.

He exhorted women, farmers and students in the state to take note of the alliance’s conspiracy and evil intentions. However, the minister said, the money will be released immediately after the elections.

Accusing Naidu of speaking in an insulting manner during public meetings, the Education Minister expressed concern over how a person who served as Chief Minister for 14 years could speak in such a manner? Why did the EC not take any action against Naidu’s language, the minister questioned.

In the ensuing polls, the minister said that people will teach a befitting lesson to the alliance candidates.