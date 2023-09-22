Pioneering transformation in digital India through IBPS

Visakhapatnam: Pulsus Group achieved a remarkable milestone by securing the highest number of seat allocations under the Indian Business Promotion Scheme (IBPS), an initiative taken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a part of the digital India programme.

The accomplishment has led to a creation of 5,000 job opportunities in Visakhapatnam, with 4,000 positions designated for women employees. It has garnered a substantial Rs. 41 crore in viability gap funding from the Government of India.

Under the purview of the IBPS scheme, a staggering 48,300 BPO/ITeS seats have been established across the nation. This visionary scheme, meticulously coordinated by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MEITY) and vigilantly overseen by the Software Technology Parks of India (STPI), received a substantial budgetary allocation of Rs.543 crore to catalyse growth and employment opportunities.

Founder and CEO of Pulsus Group Srinubabu Gedela said, "It’s an honour to contribute significantly to the success of the Indian Business Promotion Scheme, fostering employment generation and economic growth in India. Securing 4,095 seats, the highest allocation under the scheme is a testament to our unwavering commitment to the nation's digital transformation." The group has been a key contributor to job creation, generating approximately 25,000 jobs in the past 15 years. The group's remarkable achievement sets an example on how public-private partnership can drive innovation, job creation, and economic development, aligning seamlessly with the broader goals of India's Digital India Programme.

Minister of State for Skill Development, Entrepreneurship, Electronics and Information Technology Rajeev Chandrasekhar lauded the achievement. The Union Minister said the government is keen on extending the programme further, recognising its pivotal role in shaping India's digital future.

Director General of Software Technology Parks of India (STPI) Arvind Kumar highlighted the company's significant contribution to women's employment under the transformative scheme.