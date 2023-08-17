Planet-conscious women offer sustainable ‘thambulam’

Visakhapatnam: The concept of offering ‘thambulam’ has seen a change as several married women look forward to the auspicious ‘Sravana Masam’ to bring their innovativeness to the fore. From a mere tray of coconut, betel leaves and nuts, coins, a pack of turmeric and vermilion plus a blouse piece, the traditional ‘thambulam’ takes a creative version that includes thoughtful gifts.

As many have now become planet-conscious, they do find ‘Sravana Sukravaram and ‘Varalakshmi Vratam’ an opportunity to propagate sustainable practices and nudge their friends to follow suit. “Being an eco-warrior, I prefer offering planet-friendly return gifts for ‘thambulam’ instead of non-biodegradable products. Along with attractive glass and ceramic jars, there are plenty of options available such as reusable wooden vermillion and turmeric holders and kitchen containers that one can consider for return gifts,” suggests P Harsha Pravallika, who works in a multinational company.

Based on the budget, entrepreneur Sindhuja Ramesh, who operates her business pan India through her Instagram handle @casarama_sindhu, provides customised gifting solutions to people during ‘Varalakshmi Vratam’ puja and other special occasions. “The quintessential blouse piece in a ‘thambulam’ is now being replaced with eco-friendly kitchen towels, napkins and soft face towels as not many would get the blouse piece stitched because the one they receive hardly suits them.

Instead, people are now going for kitchen or face towels or mini mats so that they continue using them without circulating them to others like the blouse pieces,” explains Sindhuja Ramesh, adding that the gifting sector has witnessed tremendous growth in the past few years.

Along with facilitating home-delivery options for ‘Varalakshmi puja’ package to the customers, Sri Sai Yegna Enterprises is also offering artificial lotus flowers made of upcycled products and wooden rangoli templates. “Lotus is a favourite flower for Goddess Lakshmi. The idea is to promote sustainable practices and encourage people to contribute to the environment as much as possible,” shares M Yegna Priya, founder of Gnapika Creations.

From just a set of bangles, fruits, a pack of soaked chickpeas and other mandatory stuff, the concept of offering ‘vayanam’ to women during ‘Varalakshmi Vratam’ has changed over the years as many consider it an opportunity to deliver a message by adding sustainable gifts to the ‘vayanam’ basket.