Platform to shed light on valuable contributions of senior citizens

Visakhapatnam: Reflecting on the collective efforts taken towards the welfare of senior citizens, a walkathon was hosted to mark the ‘International Day of Older Persons’ in the city on Tuesday.

Organised by HelpAge India in collaboration with senior citizens’ welfare associations, the event saw participation of the elderly at RK Beach in the morning.

Flagging off the walkathon, City Commissioner of Police Shanka Brata Bagchi launched ‘generations together’ campaign.Raising slogans such as ‘respect the elderly’, ‘honouring the elderly is our tradition’, ‘don’t forget the care of your parents’, and ‘senior homes should not replace the lived experience of the older generation’, the elderly participated in the walkathon till Yoga Village.

Members of the local Walkers’ Club, several senior citizens, Y’s Men Club, Vizag NGO Forum and volunteers took part in the event.

Speaking on the occasion, state programme manager of HelpAge India Mrinal Lankapalli emphasised the need for strong social security for the elderly and called for effective implementation of the Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens Act and recreational activities for elders.

Among others, Jagadish from Sneha Sandhya Age Care Foundation, Kothuri Mangapati Rao and PK Jose from the District Senior Citizens Welfare Association highlighted the need for more senior welfare associations in cities like Visakhapatnam and urged authorities concerned to work towards strengthening the existing ones.

Besides sharing the challenges faced by the ageing population, the platform created an opportunity to celebrate the contribution of the elderly to society in myriad ways.

With the theme focusing on ‘ageing with dignity: the importance of strengthening care and support systems for older persons worldwide’, leaders of the Senior Citizens Association underlined the need for the current generation to look up to the senior citizens, value their wisdom, pass it down to the next generation and appreciate their support and contribution.