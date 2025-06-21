Live
PM appreciates CM, Deputy CM and Lokesh for making yoga a social celebration
Visakhapatnam: Wishing people International Yoga Day -2025, Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasised that yoga unites people and serves as the pause button to breathe and become whole again.
Yoga is for all, stretching beyond boundaries, beyond age and abilities, the Prime Minister emphasised, addressing scores of people at RK beach in Visakhapatnam on Saturday.
Expressing happiness over IYD celebrations hosted in Visakhapatnam, Modi appreciated Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy Chief Minister K. Pawan Kalyan and HRD Minister Nara Lokesh for initiating Yogandhra-2025 campaign and promoting in a big way. The PM congratulated Lokesh for contributing significantly to make the IYD a 'social celebration'.
Reiterating the theme of the IYD event, 'one earth, one health' and human well-being largely depends on the soil that grow food, plants that nourishes, Modi observed that the yoga mantra is growing beyond boundaries.
Stating that India has become the best destination for healing and holistic ecosystem, Modi mentioned that after 11 years, yoga has become an integral part of many people. "The growing obesity stands as a serious challenge now. With 10 percent of conscious reduction in oil consumption in the daily diet, staying away from junk food and practicing yoga will aid in bringing down obesity to a considerable extent," the Prime Minister exhorted.