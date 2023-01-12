Police intensifies probe on attack on Vande Bharat train, detains three suspects

Police and officials have taken the case of attack on Vande Bharat train in Visakhapatnam very seriously. According to the sources, the police have detained three suspects and are interrogating them. The police, who intensified the investigation in this case, also examined the CCTV footage of the train as well.



It is known that the unknown assailants have attacked the Vande Bharat train by pelting stones at it leaving mirrors of two coaches damaged. The version II Vande Bharat train to ply between Secunderabad and Visakhapatnam was brought from Chennai for maintenance and trial run on Wednesday.

However, the incident was reported when the train was being shifted to Marripalem near Rammurthy Panthulu Peta gate of Kancharapalem. The Vande Bharat train is supposed to be launched on January 19.