Political party and trade union leaders take part in 1,000-day mark of Ukku stir

Visakhapatnam: Trade union leaders, politicians and people of various walks of life joined the Ukku stir on November 8, marking the completion of 1,000 days of agitation.

In Visakhapatnam, several schools and colleges expressed solidarity with the agitation by closing down the institution for a day.

The protesters said both the state and Central governments have neglected Visakhapatnam Steel Plant and it is their apathy that pushes the plant to losses. Further, they stated that despite the Union government being stubborn over the strategic sale, they will continue to fight for the protection of the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant which remains to be the pride of ‘Andhrulu’.

TDP Visakhapatnam Parliamentary constituency president Palla Srinivasa Rao, former minister Bandaru Satyanarayana Murthy, north constituency MLA Ganta Srinivasa Rao, MLC P Raghu Varma, JSP PAC member Kona Tatarao, Praja Shanti party president KA Paul, Congress leader P Rakesh Reddy, trade union leaders D Adinaryana, Ch. Narasinga Rao, Mantri Rajasekhar, YSRCP Gajuwaka MLA Tippala Nagireddy, vice president Dama Subba Rao, among others participated in the protest.

Meanwhile, police personnel were deployed at various educational institutions to avoid any untoward incident.