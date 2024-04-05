Poll campaigning reaches a crescendo in Vizag

Visakhapatnam: Poll campaigning gains momentum in Visakhapatnam, especially in East and West constituencies. The campaign wheels in Visakhapatnam East and West constituencies have gained a frantic pace as candidates get into the streets, covering every nook and corner of their respective constituency.

Along with their campaign, the YSRCP candidates are also extending their support to Lok Sabha candidate Botcha Jhansi Lakshmi.

On Thursday, YSRCP West constituency candidate Adari Anand Kumar visited Lakshmi Nagar at 91st ward and created awareness about the welfare schemes and development that took place in the state for the past five years.

Interacting with locals, Anand Kumar appealed to the constituency people that if the welfare schemes tailored for the people of AP have to continue, they need to extend support to the YSRCP in the ensuing elections as the ruling party introduced a host of schemes keeping the welfare of the poor in view.

A number of residents welcomed Anand Kumar and shared their woes with him. Responding to them, he assured that their problems would be looked into and measures would be taken to resolve them. The West constituency candidate was accompanied by GVMC co-option member Behara Bhaskara Rao, Arya Vysya Corporation director G Srinivasa Rao, among others.

Meanwhile, for the past 81 days, YSRCP Visakhapatnam East candidate M V V Satyanarayana has been visiting wards that fall under the purview of the constituency and interacting with the locals. His campaign flag fluttered high in the 17th ward of MVP Colony sector V on Thursday. “The YSRCP government is the only government which is pro-poor. Hence it has introduced a number of welfare schemes. In addition, the focus for the past five years is also on the development of the state,” he emphasised. Earlier, the MP interacted with walkers at Mudasarlova. He encouraged people

to give top priority to their health and suggested to follow a fitness routine.