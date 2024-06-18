Port records dual achievement

Visakhapatnam: Registering a huge performance improvement, Visakhapatnam Port Authority (VPA) has reached top notch ranking in global rankings.

In the latest global rankings for the year 2023, Visakhapatnam Port Authority (VPA) secured 20th position with an index point of 62.29 and 19th position in the container port performance index, up from its previous place of 122 rank in the year 2022.

This shift indicates a change of 102 positions in a year, highlighting the port’s substantial progress and development, a post on ‘X’ by the Union Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways mentioned.

VPA has made an extraordinary advancement in the Container Port Performance Index, climbing to the 19th position from the 122nd place in 2022. This remarkable shift of 102 positions is a testament to the port’s substantial progress and development over the past year.

Container Port Performance Index measures efficiency of container ports around the world, mainly looking at how long ships stay in the port and is an important standard in the maritime business.

The improved rankings also highlight VPA’s pivotal role in facilitating trade and economic growth, both regionally and internationally. The port’s enhanced capabilities are expected to attract increased cargo traffic, boost trade volumes, and contribute significantly to the country’s economic development.

Commenting on the achievement, chairperson of VPA M. Angamuthu stated, “The leap in our global ranking is a direct result of our team’s hard work, dedication, and commitment to excellence. We will continue to strive for higher standards and further improvements to serve our stakeholders better and to position. At the same time, the port is giving importance to human resource development by providing training and skill development to port employees and also local youth through IMU and CEMS.”

Earlier, Visakhapatnam Port Authority (VPA) registered 85.82 lakh metric tonnes of cargo from 221 vessels in May 2024, surpassing the previous highest volume of 76.23 lakh metric tonnes in March this year.

Meanwhile, BJP leader and former MP GVL Narasimha Rao congratulated the port chairperson for the achievement.