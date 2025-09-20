‘PORTCON-2025’ roadshow showcases Vizag’s exponential growth in maritime sector

Visakhapatnam: VisakhapatnamPort Authority (VPA) chairperson M Angamuthu highlighted the significance of the ensuing global maritime congregation to be organised as part of ‘India Maritime Week (IMW) 2025’ is expected to witness a participation of over one lakh delegates, representing 100-plus countries.

Speaking at a roadshow-cum-workshop ‘PORTCON-2025’ that focused on the theme ‘shaping maritime narrative for economic development through policy, research and coordination’, the chairperson defined the ‘IMW-2025’ as one of the world’s largest maritime events.

Mrityunjay Jha, director (Ports), MoPSW, informed that the five Legislative Acts for 2025 passed in the Parliament would transform maritime sector. Later, he made a presentation on the Indian maritime sector explaining the significance and importance of ViBHaS and Neel Arth Vision Implementation Cells (NAVIC) in making the Indian Maritime one of the major contributions to India’s economy.

Sridhar, Principal Secretary of Customs, laid emphasis that oceans are the wealth of the country to explore as this sector is the future of economic growth to the nation. He called for the support of stakeholders to work together in transforming the sector to greater heights.

Speaking on the occasion, Animesh Bharati, senior economic advisor, MoPSW highlighted the vision of Prime Minister ‘AMRITKAL-2047’, the NAVIC-CELLS 15 and 21, its implementation and mechanism, economic policy decisions, structural functions, regulations and financial implication for the projects and sustainability.

The PORTCON-2025 roadshow aimed to showcase Visakhapatnam as a city of prominence and exponential growth in the maritime sector, while generating nationwide support for the success of India Maritime Week. Through comprehensive presentations on participation and exhibition opportunities, thematic dialogue sessions were held that paved the path for extensive networking among port authorities, shipping corporations, and maritime institutions. The event reinforced India’s commitment to maritime excellence and economic development.