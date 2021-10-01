Private players will not be allowed: VSP unions

Visakhapatnam: Demanding to discontinue the process of appointing legal advisor for the privatisation of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP), trade union representatives and VSP employees staged a protest by blocking the roads here on Thursday.

Visakha Ukku Parirakshana Porata Committee members and employees raised slogans against the Union government by holding placards. The employees staged a sit-in at the main gate of the plant. Raising slogans 'Visakha Ukku-Andhrula Hakku', the employees demanded that the privatisation of VSP should be withdrawn.

Speaking on the occasion, Visakha Ukku Parirakshana Porata Committee members demanded that the Centre should keep Visakhapatnam steel plant in the public sector. The legal advisor will not be allowed to visit VSP at any cost, warned trade union leaders.

They alleged that the BJP leaders were stubborn in supporting the privatisation move and handing over of PSU assets to private players in the garb of development.

Trade union leaders mentioned that all the political parties in the state except the BJP were participating in the Ukku stir. They stated that Telugu people will not stay quiet if the plant is privatised.

The VSP employees raised objection to issue a separate notification seeking a proposal for a legal advisor and a transaction advisor for 100 percent strategic disinvestment of VSP.

They explained that as a part of intensifying the movement, conferences and round table meetings would be conducted in all 13 districts to expose the BJP policies and their 'ulterior motive' among the public.

YSRCP Gajuwaka constituency in-charge T Devan Reddy, Visakha Ukku Parirakshana Porata Committee chairman Ch Narasinga Rao, members Mantri Rajasekhar, D Adinarayana, J Ayodhya Ram, Gandham Venkata Rao, Y T Das, Y Mastanappa, Varasala Srinivas and a large number of employees participated in the 'rasta roko'.