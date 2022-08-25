Prompt service to be provided to consumers: APEPDCL Chief

Visakhapatnam: Chairman and Managing Director of the Eastern Power Distribution Company of Andhra Pradesh Limited (APEPDCL) K Santhosha Rao said the main objective of the electricity distribution companies is to give prompt service to their consumers.

Conducting a review meeting at APEPDCL corporate office here on Wednesday, the CMD called for concerted efforts to work in accordance with the SOP norms in order to provide better services to consumers. He warned that penalties would be imposed on officers for showing negligence in providing service to consumers within the timelines. Further, Santhosha Rao said consumers should be educated on preventing electricity accidents and trained in electricity safety standards at frequent intervals.

He said electricity accidents would be viewed seriously and action would be taken against the erring officers. The CMD stressed on the need to strengthen the power supply system at the field level to supply quality power to the consumers through maintenance of the transformers. He directed the officials to consider steps to be taken to reduce electricity distribution losses and priority to be accorded to collect 100 percent electricity dues.

Government departments, municipalities, and panchayats, who had paid electricity bills dues accumulated till August by September 10 will waive the surcharge as per APERC norms. He ordered the completion of electrification of the Jagananna colonies. He said that consumers can contact the toll-free number 1912, Whatsapp number 8500001912 to resolve consumer complaints and provide better services to consumers.

APEPDCL directors B Ramesh Prasad, D Chandram, CGMs, V Vijayalalitha, D Suman Kalyani, G Chiranjeevi Rao, among others participated.