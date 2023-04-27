Rahul Gandhi to visit Vizag after Karnataka polls

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee president Gidugu Rudra Raju said Congress party leader Rahul Gandhi would visit Visakhapatnam after Karnataka Assembly elections. He said Rahul would participate in the meeting to be organised by the Congress party in Vizag and express solidarity with the steel plant workers agitating against the proposed privatisation.

Speaking to media at the state party office Andhra Ratna Bhavan here on Wednesday, he said the APCC is trying to strengthen the party in the state and would hold meetings in the state. Rudra Raju said Congress party would get bumper majority in the Karnataka Assembly elections and has appealed to the Telugu people living in Karnataka to support the Congress party and cast their votes.

NTR district Congress president Lam Tantia Kumari, city Congress president Naraharisetti Narasimha Rao and others present in the press meet.