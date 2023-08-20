Rajahmahendravaram: Seafood festival to be held from Sept 8 to 10

Rajamahendravaram (East Godavari District): District in-charge and BC Welfare, Information & PR, Cinematography Minister Chelluboina Srinivasa Venugopala Krishna said that a seafood festival will be organised at Hotel Manjeera in Rajahmahendravaram from September 8 to 10 with the objectives of improving the per capita income of fishermen and creating awareness about the Fish Andhra brand among consumers and entrepreneurs.

He unveiled the seafood festival-related poster at the District Collector’s office here on Saturday.

A 2k run will be organised during this seafood festival under the auspices of the Fisheries Department. The Minister said that a large number of enthusiastic fish farmers and producers will participate in the sea food festival.

District Collector Dr K Madhavi Latha said that measures were being taken through the Fish Andhra brand to increase the consumption of fish and increase alternative market opportunities for fishermen and aqua farmers.

Under Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana, she said that subsidies will be extended to micro food processing units. MP Margani Bharat Ram, MLAs Jakkampudi Raja, Jyotula Chantibabu, JC N Tej Bharat, RDO A Chaitravarshini, Bhumi organic company MD M Raghuram, Fisheries Department Joint Director V Krishna Rao and others participated.