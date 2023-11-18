Rajamahendravaram: Caste census paves way to social justice says Minister Chelluboina Srinivas Venugopala Krishna

Rajamahendravaram : Minister for BC Welfare Chelluboina Srinivas Venugopala Krishna participated as the chief guest in Andhra Pradesh State Caste Census-2023 regional conference organised here on Friday. Collector K Madhavi Latha presided over the conference.

Speaking on the occasion, Venugopala Krishna said that the state government is keen to conduct caste census to deliver social justice and this conference is the first step taken by the state government to carry out a comprehensive caste census. After researching for seven months, a comprehensive survey process is being undertaken for caste enumeration.

He praised the Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for appointing Mohan Rao for the protection of 146 BC castes and said that Jagan was the only Chief Minister who established 56 corporations to support the BCs.

The government is taking steps towards gathering comprehensive information by holding regional conferences on the caste census in 5 areas across the state. The government will hold conferences in all 26 districts and take everyone’s opinions into account. There are a total of 723 castes in the state.

MLC I Venkateswara Rao said that the caste census paves the way for social justice in constitutional posts, education, and job appointments.

MP Margani Bharat Ram said comprehensive caste enumeration in the state is a development and it is important to provide opportunities according to caste ratio. The representatives of various caste associations, chairpersons of BC corporations, and intellectuals were present.