Rajamahendravaram: RSS launches ‘Jana Jagarana’

Rajamahendravaram: RSS district Sangh Chalak NL Rama Rao and city Sangh Chalak Dr Karri Rama Reddy announced the launching of a Jana Jagarana programme on Sunday. It will continue till September 3 to promote patriotism and unity among the people. They said it has been decided to organise this programme in Godavari division in celebration of Chhatrapati Shivaji’s 350th birth anniversary, Alluri Sitarama Raju’s 125th birth anniversary, and Rakhi festival in Shravana Masam.

Speaking at a press conference at Rajahmundry Press Club on Sunday, the duo said that as part of Jana Jagaran programme, volunteers and Sangh fans will go to every house and tie rakhi to the family members and present pamphlets with crowns of ‘Shivaji’s Spirit, Alluri’s Shakti, and RSS Deepti’ and explain RSS programmes.

They said that gatherings will be held in about 300 villages in Godavari division on September 3 evening at the end of Jana Jagarana programme. They called upon all the people to participate in these programmes for the sake of the nation and Dharma. RSS State committee members Voleti Satyanarayana and Karri Srinivasa Rao participated in the press conference.

On this occasion, a pamphlet of the Jana Jagarana programme was released.